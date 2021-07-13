Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 396,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,123 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $12,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGP. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth about $1,696,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 113.6% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 7,854 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 18,155 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGP stock opened at $36.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $37.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.00.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $194.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.12 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 3.51%. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is currently 91.15%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MGP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.09.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $208,341.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

