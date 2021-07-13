Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 59.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 958,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 358,307 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.76% of Ready Capital worth $12,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 53.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,374,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941,831 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 168,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 42.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 400,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 119,837 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 265,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 60,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter worth about $795,000. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.09. Ready Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $16.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.31.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a net margin of 47.10% and a return on equity of 13.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.76%. This is an increase from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.85%.

In other Ready Capital news, Director Andrea Petro acquired 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $67,355.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,355. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $54,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,953 shares in the company, valued at $368,177.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.46.

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

