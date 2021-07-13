Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 59.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 958,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 358,307 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.76% of Ready Capital worth $12,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 42.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 13,334 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 38.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 24,053 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 163.5% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 27,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 16,796 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 36.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 13,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.09. Ready Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $16.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.31.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a net margin of 47.10% and a return on equity of 13.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.76%. This is an increase from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.85%.

In related news, Director Andrea Petro purchased 4,750 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $67,355.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $67,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 4,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $54,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,177.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.46.

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

