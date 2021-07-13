Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 283,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,952,000 after purchasing an additional 230,881 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,105,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,958,000 after acquiring an additional 270,834 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,917,000 after acquiring an additional 35,051 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 132,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after acquiring an additional 65,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 37,817 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ZNTL has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $50.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.85. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $62.79.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 8,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $498,800.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,019,653 shares in the company, valued at $60,404,243.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $592,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 534,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,661,600.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,032 shares of company stock valued at $10,798,251 over the last 90 days. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.