Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 71.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 395,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,515 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.59% of Purple Innovation worth $12,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 14.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 49.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 53.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRPL stock opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,675.00, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.58. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 91.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $224,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,946. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,534 shares of company stock valued at $451,396. Insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRPL shares. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Purple Innovation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.82.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

