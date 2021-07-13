Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $75.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EAT. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brinker International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.10.

Shares of EAT opened at $63.93 on Monday. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $78.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,198.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.80.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,070,434.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,634.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 102,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $7,266,555.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,920,120.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,303 shares of company stock worth $9,903,460. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,715,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 822,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,545,000 after purchasing an additional 171,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

