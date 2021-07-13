Canaccord Genuity Begins Coverage on Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY)

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

CNVY has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Sunday. They issued a buy rating and a $9.88 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.86.

Shares of CNVY opened at $9.78 on Monday. Convey Holding Parent has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $14.29.

In related news, EVP Kyle Stern purchased 38,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $508,531.20. Also, CEO Stephen C. Farrell purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $585,000.00.

About Convey Holding Parent

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

