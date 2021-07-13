Northern Trust Corp Has $11.60 Million Stock Holdings in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 82.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,875 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $11,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DCT. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 27,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $607,425.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 252,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,238,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 5,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $246,019.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 556,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,524,220.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,425 shares of company stock worth $6,133,031. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DCT opened at $40.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.89. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $59.40. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.62.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.81 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DCT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Duck Creek Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

