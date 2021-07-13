Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 657,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,101 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $11,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDMO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Avid Bioservices by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,845,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,592 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Avid Bioservices by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 99,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 28,340 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Avid Bioservices by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Avid Bioservices by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDMO opened at $25.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $27.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 646.16 and a beta of 2.21.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 17.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

