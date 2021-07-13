Eric Semler Buys 1,006,838 Shares of Urban One, Inc. (NYSE:UONE) Stock

Urban One, Inc. (NYSE:UONE) major shareholder Eric Semler acquired 1,006,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $4,319,335.02. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of UONE stock opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. Urban One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $24.16.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

