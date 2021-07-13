JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New $2.15 Million Investment in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RAAC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RAAC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 211,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,012,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the first quarter worth $80,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95. Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $13.45.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

About Revolution Acceleration Acquisition

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Acceleration Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp in November 2020.

