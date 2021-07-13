State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.93 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) to post $2.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for State Street’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.94 billion and the lowest is $2.90 billion. State Street reported sales of $2.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Street will report full year sales of $11.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.69 billion to $11.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.86 billion to $12.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays upped their target price on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on State Street from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.43.

STT opened at $84.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.66. The company has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.56. State Street has a 1 year low of $56.63 and a 1 year high of $89.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.04%.

In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 334.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 17,996 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

