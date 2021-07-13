JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New Investment in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 221,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLAHU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I in the 1st quarter worth about $5,724,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,491,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLAHU opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.00. Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $11.15.

Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

