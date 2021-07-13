Slate Path Capital Lp Acquires 961,538 Shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CYCN) Stock

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CYCN) major shareholder Slate Path Capital Lp purchased 961,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $2,999,998.56. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Cyclerion Therapeutics stock opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $8.96.
Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile
Featured Article: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.