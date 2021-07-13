Eric Semler Buys 5,714,286 Shares of TheMaven, Inc. (NYSE:MVEN) Stock

TheMaven, Inc. (NYSE:MVEN) Director Eric Semler acquired 5,714,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.70 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.20.

MVEN stock opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. TheMaven, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

About TheMaven

TheMaven, Inc engages in software development and other related activities in the United States. The company operates the Maven platform, an online publishing platform that provides channel partners the ability to produce and manage editorially focused content and community interaction through tools and services; and provides advertising technology, techniques, and relationships that allow its channel partners to monetize online editorially focused content through various display and custom content advertising solutions.

