Insider Selling: RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:ROLL) VP Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:ROLL) VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.91, for a total value of $2,362,920.00.

ROLL stock opened at $199.51 on Tuesday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $208.11.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

