Insider Selling: RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:ROLL) VP Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:ROLL) VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.91, for a total value of $2,362,920.00.
ROLL stock opened at $199.51 on Tuesday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $208.11.
About RBC Bearings
Read More: Municipal Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.