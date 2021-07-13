GrowGeneration Corp. (NYSE:GRWG) COO Tony Sullivan Sells 130,543 Shares

GrowGeneration Corp. (NYSE:GRWG) COO Tony Sullivan sold 130,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $5,015,462.06.

Shares of GRWG opened at $46.21 on Tuesday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $67.75.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.