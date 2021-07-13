Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stock Position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 58.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,170 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vroom were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vroom by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,807,000 after acquiring an additional 13,859 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Vroom during the first quarter worth approximately $308,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vroom during the first quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Vroom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vroom during the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRM. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vroom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 35,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $1,574,131.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,105 shares in the company, valued at $16,835,546.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lone Star L.P. Cgp2 sold 1,838,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $80,461,687.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,062,251 shares of company stock valued at $90,109,031 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRM opened at $40.63 on Tuesday. Vroom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.96 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.73.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Vroom had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $591.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

