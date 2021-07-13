Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $599.83 Million

Equities analysts predict that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) will announce $599.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nordson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $607.00 million and the lowest is $587.30 million. Nordson reported sales of $538.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordson will report full-year sales of $2.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. Nordson’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share.

NDSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.25.

Nordson stock opened at $221.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.97. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $178.60 and a fifty-two week high of $224.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

In related news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,414.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 146.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Nordson by 20.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Nordson during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordson during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

