Bank of Montreal Can Sells 5,080 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 50.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,080 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SXT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,384,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,971,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,472,000 after acquiring an additional 463,123 shares during the period. Falcon Edge Capital LP increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 718,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,030,000 after acquiring an additional 214,269 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after acquiring an additional 171,414 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $383,753,000 after acquiring an additional 154,284 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,194 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $99,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SXT stock opened at $86.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $50.51 and a 52-week high of $89.97.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $359.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.89 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 13.29%. Sensient Technologies’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SXT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

