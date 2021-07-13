Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 74.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 261,398 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 71,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 74,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 63,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 197,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBI opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -461.27 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $915.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.82 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 107.74%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PBI. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

