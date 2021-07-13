Bank of Montreal Can Sells 5,752 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,738 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,752 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in PROS were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PROS in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,731,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,597,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,883,000 after acquiring an additional 61,616 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PROS in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,847,000 after acquiring an additional 54,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PROS by 14.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 13,543 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. PROS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Shares of NYSE PRO opened at $45.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 1.69. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $51.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.47.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.21 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,500 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Also, COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 13,240 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $508,151.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,741.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,646 shares of company stock worth $2,170,492. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

