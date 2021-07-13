Citigroup Inc. Sells 6,752 Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,752 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Cowen worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Cowen in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cowen in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Cowen by 135.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cowen in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Cowen in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COWN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cowen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ COWN opened at $41.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cowen Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $44.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.45.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.73 million. Cowen had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 42.17%. On average, analysts forecast that Cowen Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Cowen’s payout ratio is 3.52%.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

