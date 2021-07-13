Bank of Montreal Can Increases Holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 12.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after buying an additional 30,781 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 17.8% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 16.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 9.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after buying an additional 8,274 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at $331,000. 69.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Shawn Christopher Leska sold 6,300 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total value of $437,283.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,880 shares in the company, valued at $546,950.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Werkmeister, Jr. sold 4,800 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total value of $331,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,402.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,784 shares of company stock worth $4,040,750. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of RGR stock opened at $81.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.96. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.70 and a 12-month high of $92.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.38.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.72. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $184.38 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 67.58%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

