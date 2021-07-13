Bank of Montreal Can Sells 6,823 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 61.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,823 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

PDP opened at $91.00 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $67.15 and a 1-year high of $93.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.82.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

