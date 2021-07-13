Bank of Montreal Can Has $356,000 Stock Position in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,748 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,820 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in DURECT were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of DURECT by 879.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,198,385 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DURECT by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,791,545 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,287,000 after purchasing an additional 631,869 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DURECT by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,539,176 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 520,366 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DURECT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of DURECT by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 244,053 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 145,445 shares during the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRRX stock opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.79. The firm has a market cap of $322.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.00 and a beta of 1.41. DURECT Co. has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.68.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 28.91% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that DURECT Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Judy R. Joice sold 60,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $103,435.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,311.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of DURECT in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

DURECT Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

