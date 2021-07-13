Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stock Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 57.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,242 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in National Vision were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,948,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,369,000 after buying an additional 81,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in National Vision by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,353,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,466,000 after acquiring an additional 553,662 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in National Vision by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,926,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,112,000 after acquiring an additional 36,212 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in National Vision by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,094,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,630,000 after acquiring an additional 53,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in National Vision by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,326,000 after acquiring an additional 100,836 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ EYE opened at $50.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.55. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 66.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.49. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $53.68.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.35 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In other news, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $164,395.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $7,756,734.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 381,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,415,709.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

