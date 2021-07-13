Zacks: Brokerages Expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $269.91 Million

Brokerages expect that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) will announce $269.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $274.90 million and the lowest is $264.26 million. Camden Property Trust posted sales of $250.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CPT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.29.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,025,907.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,736,476.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie Baker sold 468 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $56,384.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,795,208.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,379 shares of company stock valued at $8,047,941. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 640,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,404,000 after purchasing an additional 63,467 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $579,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 693.2% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 150,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,488,000 after purchasing an additional 131,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPT opened at $142.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $85.74 and a one year high of $142.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

