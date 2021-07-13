Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 197,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,907 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $12,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in StoneX Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,526,000 after purchasing an additional 18,047 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in StoneX Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in StoneX Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in StoneX Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 162.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after buying an additional 35,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

In other StoneX Group news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $398,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,267,055.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 2,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $173,166.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,551 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNEX stock opened at $62.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $70.47.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.70 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 0.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.