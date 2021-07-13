Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Lyell Immunopharma stock opened at $16.27 on Monday. Lyell Immunopharma has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $18.90.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

