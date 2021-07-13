Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Celldex Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

CLDX stock opened at $40.67 on Monday. Celldex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $45.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 3.05.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 1,184.99%. The company had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

