Northern Trust Corp Sells 9,811 Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 197,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,811 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $12,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Bally’s by 194.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. 68.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 909,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $49,999,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BALY shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bally’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.60.

Bally’s stock opened at $52.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -218.57 and a beta of 2.57. Bally’s Co. has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.29.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.56 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

