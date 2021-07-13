Geode Capital Management LLC Has $12.76 Million Holdings in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of CureVac worth $12,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new stake in CureVac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of CureVac by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of CureVac by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in shares of CureVac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,438,000. Finally, Sector Gamma AS bought a new position in shares of CureVac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,287,000. 7.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVAC opened at $58.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.49. CureVac has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $151.80. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion and a PE ratio of -52.41.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVAC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CureVac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a report on Monday, July 5th. Bank of America cut CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $123.00 target price on CureVac and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on CureVac in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

