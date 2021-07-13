American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $158.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the payment services company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Express from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Express from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. began coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday. They issued a hold rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.16.

Shares of AXP opened at $173.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $174.76.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

In other American Express news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total value of $1,640,300.00. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,607,836. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Express by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 298,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $36,043,000 after acquiring an additional 195,122 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of American Express by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 12,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $38,921,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 121,379 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $14,676,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

