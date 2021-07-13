Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,747 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000.

SNDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

In other news, Director Dennis Podlesak purchased 13,967 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.11 per share, with a total value of $197,074.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,300 shares in the company, valued at $610,963. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNDX opened at $16.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $27.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.63 million, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.77.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.08% and a negative net margin of 5,645.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

