Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $100.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ALRM. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on shares of Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Alarm.com from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alarm.com has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.15.

ALRM opened at $86.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.14. Alarm.com has a fifty-two week low of $52.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.94. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.58 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Alarm.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $132,106.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,646,257.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $1,804,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,515,381.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,562 shares of company stock valued at $12,396,254 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Alarm.com by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

