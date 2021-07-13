Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $202.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior target price of $167.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AMG. upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $246.00 price target (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Shares of AMG stock opened at $179.87 on Monday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $62.19 and a 1-year high of $180.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.36.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $559.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $160.49 per share, with a total value of $401,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 31,919 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1,331.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 364.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 14,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 791,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,491,000 after purchasing an additional 42,033 shares during the last quarter.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.