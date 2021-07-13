Analyzing Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) and SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) and SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sun Country Airlines and SkyWest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Country Airlines N/A N/A N/A SkyWest -0.13% -0.12% -0.04%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sun Country Airlines and SkyWest, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Country Airlines 0 1 3 0 2.75 SkyWest 0 0 2 1 3.33

Sun Country Airlines presently has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.53%. SkyWest has a consensus target price of $67.00, suggesting a potential upside of 57.06%. Given SkyWest’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SkyWest is more favorable than Sun Country Airlines.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sun Country Airlines and SkyWest’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Country Airlines $401.49 million 4.95 -$3.90 million N/A N/A SkyWest $2.13 billion 1.01 -$8.52 million ($0.17) -250.94

Sun Country Airlines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SkyWest.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.4% of Sun Country Airlines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of SkyWest shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of SkyWest shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sun Country Airlines beats SkyWest on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft. The company was formerly known as SCA Acquisition Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. in January 2020. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc. is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines. ExpressJet Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines. Based in St. George, Utah, SkyWest employs nearly 17,000 employees.

