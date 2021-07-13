JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 85,133 Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 2,235.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,133 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.19% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MX. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 178.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,575,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,606 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,585,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,952,000 after buying an additional 655,792 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $12,525,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,447,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 389.4% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 346,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 275,765 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

MX stock opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.89. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $26.98.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 70.89% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

