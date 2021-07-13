UBS Group AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,926 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.12% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 15.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,503,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,869,000 after buying an additional 180,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 109.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RRGB opened at $32.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $41.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.31. The stock has a market cap of $501.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.95.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.65 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 59.46% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($6.66) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RRGB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

In related news, CAO Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $88,948.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,650 shares in the company, valued at $342,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

