UBS Group AG Purchases 148,375 Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 58.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 401,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,375 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.09% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 1.2% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,274,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 14,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,470,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,526,000 after purchasing an additional 465,656 shares in the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 452,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 55,038 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clear Channel Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.54.

Clear Channel Outdoor stock opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.64. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $3.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.52.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $370.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

