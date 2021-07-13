UBS Group AG Cuts Stake in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,314 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Summit Therapeutics were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMMT. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bender Robert & Associates acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of Summit Therapeutics stock opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.08. The firm has a market cap of $722.53 million, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.62. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $12.30.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 million. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.75% and a negative net margin of 430.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Maky Zanganeh purchased 389,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,038,763.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Duggan purchased 11,365,921 shares of Summit Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $59,557,426.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,662,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,551,258.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

