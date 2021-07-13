Warburg Research Reiterates “€280.00” Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($329.41) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOW3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Independent Research set a €272.00 ($320.00) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €259.88 ($305.74).

Volkswagen stock opened at €218.15 ($256.65) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €219.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79. Volkswagen has a one year low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a one year high of €252.20 ($296.71).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

