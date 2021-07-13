UBS Group AG Has $786,000 Stock Position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,772 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.07% of NOW worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NOW by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,735,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,954,000 after purchasing an additional 838,137 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NOW by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,125,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after acquiring an additional 238,024 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NOW by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,838,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,199,000 after purchasing an additional 142,884 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NOW in the 4th quarter worth $11,821,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NOW by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 282,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get NOW alerts:

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. NOW Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 2.09.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. NOW had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NOW Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.