UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 22,540 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $954.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 400.60 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.69. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $103.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.12 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 7.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $190,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,950.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $93,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,856.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,361 shares of company stock worth $2,340,176 over the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

