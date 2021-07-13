UBS Group AG Has $755,000 Stock Position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 71.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,802 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 9.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Eventbrite by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 2.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 7.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Charles Baker sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $933,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,022 shares in the company, valued at $766,782.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eventbrite stock opened at $17.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.00.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 192.51% and a negative return on equity of 39.38%. The business had revenue of $27.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.56 million. On average, research analysts expect that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

