$5.81 Billion in Sales Expected for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) will post sales of $5.81 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Visa’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.66 billion. Visa posted sales of $4.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Visa will report full year sales of $23.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.20 billion to $23.99 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $27.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.69 billion to $29.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on V. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.56.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,896.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,797 shares of company stock valued at $28,136,501 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Visa by 13.9% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,673,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,837,698,000 after acquiring an additional 698,028 shares in the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd lifted its stake in Visa by 181.2% during the first quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 6,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. XXEC Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 218.3% in the first quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Visa by 7.7% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 91,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $237.87 on Tuesday. Visa has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $241.04. The firm has a market cap of $463.36 billion, a PE ratio of 49.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

