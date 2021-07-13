UBS Group AG Sells 37,189 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 72.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 37,189 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SKYW. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 3,789.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SKYW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

SKYW opened at $42.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -609.43 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.99. SkyWest, Inc. has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $61.15.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $534.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.00 million. SkyWest had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.