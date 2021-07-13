Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.55 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will post sales of $26.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.10 million and the highest is $27.00 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp posted sales of $26.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full-year sales of $109.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $107.70 million to $110.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $134.05 million, with estimates ranging from $132.30 million to $135.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 30.34% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In other news, Director James C. Hale III purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.76 per share, with a total value of $178,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,101,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,137,000 after purchasing an additional 48,832 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 6.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 577,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,601,000 after acquiring an additional 32,470 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 15,582 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 147,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. 45.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMRC stock opened at $31.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $415.15 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.30. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $42.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.