Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Raised to $96.00 at Mizuho

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $77.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised shares of Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudflare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $107.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.26. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $111.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.43 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.26 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 157,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $11,613,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total transaction of $2,536,601.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,095,253 shares of company stock valued at $95,132,288. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

